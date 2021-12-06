 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $225,000

2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $225,000

2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $225,000

Sought after 3rd floor unit with elevator access in Cornelius/Oakhurst, convenient to upscale shopping and dining. Open floor plan with hardwoods in all gathering areas and new carpet in the bedrooms (installed 10/1/2021). Upgraded lighting throughout. All community amenities are literally out your door with year round views of the clubhouse, pool, playground and community gazebo. Short walk to 131 Main restaurant and Cork and Cask. *** learned today that the HOA does have a weight restriction of 30Lbs for pets ******We now have a multiple offer situation so my seller has decided to accept offers until 6:00 11/06/2021

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics