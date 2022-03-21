 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $249,000

2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $249,000

2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $249,000

Brand new HVAC, carpet, paint and granite countertops make this great condo, truly ready to move-in! And don't forget the refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Vaulted ceilings and an office with french doors open the space up. Primary bathroom includes soaking tub and walk-in shower. Additional storage off the deck. The community includes a pool, exercise room and direct access to the Greenway to Birkdale.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics