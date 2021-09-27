 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $265,000

Lake Norman community living! Land Sale, 2 Premium Lots with a House! Next to the River Chase community, A Bethel Church Peninsula Community! The rear of these properties borders Hansels Way Ct. and its Lakefront properties! 20238 Walter Henderson has great potential! Motivated Sellers! Please do not harass the tenants! 20238 Walter Henderson Road PIN 001-132-05 and Adjoining lot 001-13-231 are to be sold as one. Tenant Occupied! The property is to be sold "AS-Is" Septic tank and city water. Well Water connections available!

