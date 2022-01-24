2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $290,000

READY FOR NEW OWNER! AFFORDABLE CONDO in Windward at Holiday Harbor, a highly sought after and well maintained community! Entering into the condo you are welcomed by fresh neutral painted walls and ceramic tile floors. Private master bedroom, bath, large guest bedroom and hall bath. Great room has wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan and lots of natural lighting. Updated kitchen with stainless stove, dishwasher, sink, faucet, microwave, countertops and ceramic tile flooring. Dining area is open to great room and has entrance to covered deck with 2 storage areas overlooking a peaceful cove. New paint throughout, new heat pump, new vinyl plank flooring in Great room, Dining, bedrooms and master bath. Amenities include: Large lake/beachside pool, sandy beaches, two day docks, gazebo, kayaks and paddleboard storage, and much more. Assign parking #21 and mailboxes in front of building .Walk to waterfront dining. Close to exit 28 & 25, Birkdale shopping, restaurants and more. A must see!