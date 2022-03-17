 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $3,400

Welcome to Lake Norman! This FULLY FURNISHED condo is a hidden gem you will not want to miss out on! Easy elevator access as well as numerous community amenities and features. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The abundance of natural light brings comfort to the beautiful and cozy layout. Read a book or enjoy outdoor time on the covered patio balcony. Come enjoy prime lake living year-round! You have access to a community dock, private beach access, kayak/paddle boat launch areas, and breathtaking views of Lake Norman, plus the community pool, tennis court and more! Experience countless activities on the lake and the convenience of being within close proximity to I-77, cocktail bars, water-front restaurants, and Birkdale Shopping Centers. Make this your new home today!

