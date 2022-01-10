 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $312,900

This gorgeous, newly renovated 2 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo is located in the heart of Lake Norman. Convenient to all that Cornelius has to offer - minutes from I-77, Birkdale, and local shopping centers. Not to mention, only 25 minutes away from the Queen City. Admirals Quarters has awesome amenities which include a Waterfront beach, tennis court, and community pool. As you step inside this open floor plan, you will be greeted with beautiful laminate floors throughout, granite countertops, subway backsplash, white soft closing cabinets/drawers, stainless steel appliances, and a brand new HVAC and water heater. Enjoy low-maintenance lake living at its finest!

