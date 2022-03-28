2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $325,000

Rare and Charming renovated bungalow in a desirable location! Enjoy the historic character but all of today's modern amenities with desirable designer colors and touches throughout. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the cozy front porch or entertain family and friends on the back deck over looking the beautifully large backyard; plus NO HOA or CCRs! Also, close to the charming town of Cornelius with shopping, restaurants, pubs, grocery stores and the new Cain Center For the Arts within walking distance! All new in 2018: HVAC, windows, flooring, deck, cabinetry, granite countertops, lighting, appliances, etc.