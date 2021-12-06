2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $325,000

Perfectly presented 2 bedroom, 2 story townhome with one car garage in convenient Cornelius location! This townhome has been loved by the same owners since it was built and pride of home ownership shows throughout. Kitchen was recently completely remodeled with new cabinet fronts, enlarged counter space, granite counters, additional cabinets, stainless appliances, designer backsplash, etc. Primary bedroom and additional bedroom up, both with attached baths. Laundry with built in cabinets up. New carpet and paint!. New backdoor and several windows replaced. Fans in every room, recessed lighting, newer HVAC and water heater. Beautifully landscaped backyard oasis including pergola and new pavers! This townhome is a GEM and will go quick!!