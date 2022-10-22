 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $337,794

Cornelius Woods 55 & Over Development. Cornelius Woods Development is in a great location and will house 112 Condos. Ground Maintenance, Proposed Senior Center, Dog Park, Grilling Area(s), PickleBall, Pond and Close Proximity to Grocery Store & Restaurants, Base Pricing with price increases according to unit location, finishes and design options. All condo buildings have elevators and a covered parking garage underneath.

