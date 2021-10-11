2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $400,000

WATERFRONT Penthouse! Spectacular resort style waterfront condo-completely updated from top to bottom! Spectacular sunsets await on your large balcony complete with Trex decking. The gourmet kitchen features high end GE SS appliances, with Dekton countertops. Bathrooms are beautifully updated,the fireplace has been converted to gas logs with a custom mantel.Vaulted ceilings inside & out, kitchen,great room & master have open water views of LKN. Hubbardton Forge lighting,vinyl plank floors, new pella windows/screens complete the extensive list of renos.This penthouse has everything you need for lake living while being steps away from all the amenities. Community offers 2 private beaches, pool, tennis, gym, clubhouse, kayak launch area, gazebo.Basic cable & water INCLUDED in HOA.Slips, garages, dry storage for trailers/RV's etc are available for purchase/lease as long as you live in the community. Just 29 easy steps to your front door. Just move in and relax! Your lakefront oasis awaits!