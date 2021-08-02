2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $424,000

You will fall in love with this completely renovated lakefront unit 100 feet from the lake! 2 bed/2 full bath condo with modern finishes/newer appliances. It has picture perfect views of the lake and boat harbor. Stainless Steel appliances, backsplash, engineered hardwood flooring. Amazing westerly view of sunsets and sailboats from large deck & MBR three large floor to ceiling windows. Join Freedom Boat Club that is on-site or lease a boat slip. Quiet location less than 1 mile from beautiful Birkdale Village, shopping, restaurants & parks. HOA includes water, sewer, trash, cable, internet, tennis courts, pool, outside & boardwalk maintenance - only utility not included is electric. Your new home includes a Comprehensive Home Warranty covering major appliances, HVAC and Water Heater.