Charming ranch bungalow in Lake Norman's sought-after Bailey's Glen active adult community (55+). The Berry model offers a cozy and spacious floor plan with covered front porch and amazing sunlight throughout. Large family room w/gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters, HUGE island, pantry, convenient laundry access and opens to the dining area and screened porch. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Study with french doors could be used as 3rd bedroom perfect for add'l guests or a private office, second TV room, exercise room, much more! The private backyard faces alley instead of looking into neighbor's homes. Community offers 12,000 sf clubhouse w/ craft, game and billiards rooms, library, gym, locker rooms, kitchen, cabanas, grill,area, lifestyle directors, social clubs. Other amenities include Woodworking shop, pottery studio, community garden, tennis, bocce, pickle ball, horseshoes, shuffleboard, gorgeous Pavilions with covered seating, outdoor fireplace, summer kitchen with grill.