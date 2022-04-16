2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $535,000

This Beautiful highly sought after 55 plus move-in ready one level home sits on a well manicured property on a quiet street!! NO MAINTENANCE LIVING with Grass mowing, shrub trimming, fresh pine needles and irrigation included with the HOA. The Open floor plan has beautiful Hardwood Floors all throughout the home. Kitchen w/ Dining area and Laundry/Pantry. The kitchen has been completely updated w/ stainless appliances, white cabinets, Granite countertops, gas cooktop range & more!! The Primary ensuite with tray ceiling and master bathroom has tile and cabinets with a HUGE walk-in shower and walk-in closets. The Courtyard is great entertaining space that has a Patio, Screened in porch and magnificent landscaping. 2- Car Garage has tons of storage with built in shelves complete this home. Tankless on-demand Water Heater. Additional parking in the driveway. Close proximity to I-77 with short distance to shopping, entertainment and restaurants.