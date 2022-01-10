2 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $269,900

THE PERFECT LOCATION in DAVIDSON... This move in ready bungalow is within walking distance to Main Street, Roosevelt Wilson Park, Davidson College, Dining, Grocery stores and shops. The home features a screened in front porch, stainless appliances, laminate and tile flooring throughout. A detached shop/storage space on a concrete pad is located in a large fully-fenced back yard with wide gate on front and rear. All appliances to stay with the property.