2 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $395,000

This Second floor, end-unit condo is one of the largest 2 Bed/2 Bath condos in the complex. Freshly updated! New LVP floors, fresh paint, and more. Great waterfront views from the living area, patio & Primary bedroom. The kitchen has granite countertops and bar, updated backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances, and tiled flooring. The community has a pool, walking/fitness trails, tennis courts. There are currently no available docks for lease in front of this condo, there is a dock under construction with slips that will be available for lease in the upcoming months.