2 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $515,000

Enjoy peace and tranquility in this beautiful, private waterfront community! You will LOVE the incredible, unobstructed views of the Lake from your Balcony or bedroom while enjoying the benefits of living in the highly sought after Spinnaker Point Community! This unit has been meticulously maintained and updated by the sellers, including a New HVAC System, New Waterproof Flooring (2022), both Bathrooms completely updated including new tile, cabinets, and redone showers. All Lights and fans in the unit have been updated, New PLANTATION SHUTTERS installed, new Kitchen cabinet refacing and 2 NEW Balcony Solar Shades that allow you to enjoy the outdoors year-round! NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED! Enjoy lake living while just minutes to shopping and downtown Historic Davidson!