Find luxury lakefront living inside this condo located in the highly sought after Portside at Davidson Landing complex. Walk inside and take in the view of Lake Norman from the private 3rd floor balcony which features upgraded California style doors for indoor/outdoor living experience, kitchen window (pool view also), and master bedroom. Recently refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen features stainless steel appliances and Solid Maple Cabinets with Corian countertops. The dining area leads into the spacious living room where you can enjoy lake views while nestled up in front of the fireplace. Both bedrooms feature full bathrooms of their own. Master bathroom features large walk-in shower with body jets, dual heads, and aromatic system. New energy efficient windows help keep your home well insulated! Enjoy all of the unique amenities such as the lake front in-ground pool and private community beach. This unit screams luxury and is one that you won't want to miss out on.
2 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 19-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
A line stretched all throughout the Charles Mack Citizen Center, winding through hallways and down a staircase. The people in line, holding va…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
- Updated
A social media threat of violence resulted in increased law enforcement presence at Lake Norman High School Friday morning, but it was determi…
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.