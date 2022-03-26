UNIQUE CUSTOM built home in water front community. Enjoy hammered copper sinks, leathered granite counter tops, surround sound through home, garage and porch. 10' ceilings and 8' doors in the living area. and14' ceilings in the garage. Main bedroom has en suite with walk in shower and large walk in closet with custom shelving. The open floor plan makes this home an entertainers dream! Relax under the large covered porch overlooking 2.6 +/- acres with panoramic views of Lake Norman. Custom she/man cave with cedar walls and large bar area.
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,200,000
