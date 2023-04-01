Available Now. Shorter term options available for additional fees. Welcome home to this BRAND NEW 2 BR, 1 BA duplex in a super convenient location. Vinyl Plank granite countertops in the kitchen and bath. Spacious Bedrooms with oversized closets. Pantry and Linen closets. LG laundry room. Back patio offers great privacy but no storage. 10 min. to downtown Lincolnton or Atrium hospital. 10 minutes to Denver. 10 min to Sherrills Ford. 30 MIN to Hickory and 35 MIN to Uptown CLT. N Lincoln Schools. Please check our website, under the Lease tab to review our requirements to see if we are a good “Fit”. A credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process. $100 application fee per adult, 18+. Small pet ok with a non-refundable $500 pet fee two max under 45 lbs). Spectrum - High Speed Internet Available. GPS does not recognize Eugene Dr. It is located on Lee Lawing half mile south of North Lincoln HS. NOTE: 14-MONTH LEASE REQUIRED UNLESS SHORT TERM OPTION SELECTED