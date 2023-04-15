Available 5/16/23- 2 BR, 1 BA Duplex available for rent in Denver. Gorgeous stained concrete floors throughout (No Carpet). Granite countertops in kitchen and bath. Great closet space. Fridge included. Spacious rooms. AT&T Fiber is available. Water included. Rock Springs and North Lincoln Schools. Great location with easy access to Highway 16, Charlotte, Hickory, Mooresville, or Lincolnton. To save time please check our website, under the Lease tab, to see if a property is still available as well as review our policies and our requirements there to see if we are a good “Fit”. A credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process. $100 application fee per adult, 18+. Small pet ok with a non-refundable $500 pet fee (per pet, two max). Review requirements and rental policies before submitting an inquiry. The Photos are from prior to the current tenant.
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,400
