Nicely updated and appointed single family home in Denver. The home features accessibility to a lake access close by, ability to park recreational vehicles, and set up for small farm animals in the fully fenced backyard. Two outbuildings including an insulated shed that can be used for animals, storage, or a kid’s playhouse. New and upgraded stainless steal appliances (dishwasher, garbage disposal, electric stove with air fryer feature, over-range microwave. New and upgraded finishes (paint, carpet, tile, walk-in shower in master bath, all new bath fixtures and lighting) Oversized closets in bedrooms with lots of storage. Garage with workbench/storage and overhead storage system. Water and trash are included utilities and the washer/dryer and kitchen refrigerator remain. Easy access to 150 and the shopping and restaurants at The Villages at Sherrills Ford.
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $2,165
