2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $299,900

MOVE RIGHT IN!! Welcome to your FULLY RENOVATED HOME!!!This completely RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bathroom large lot home in Denver is a MUST SEE! Enjoy Lake Views and this large lot. New Cabinets, Quartz counter tops, Subway tile, NEW dishwasher, electric stove, Microwave. All NEW Laminate floors, All new Doors, blinds and lighting. Electrical and Plumbing has also been updated. Large Corner lot has many possibilities. Just 5 minutes to Beatty's Ford Access Area