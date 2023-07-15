Trilogy Lake Norman is a 55+ community near Lake Norman. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home is like new. This home boasts luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living area, granite countertops and a large island in the chef-inspired kitchen, stainless steel appliances, pantry, large laundry room with shelving and a covered front porch to welcome visitors. Lawn care and membership to the Twin Mills Club is included. This community features resort-like amenities such as a fitness center, indoor/outdoor pools, restaurant, pickle ball, tennis, leisure trails, art studio and much more. Showings will begin on 7/14/2023 and owner will consider renting furnished for an additional fee.
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $3,000
