2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $363,990

Tucked away in the most natural of settings, Wildbrook is the perfect community of new homes for sale in Denver, NC. Near the western shores of Lake Norman, Wildbrook is convenient to shopping, numerous water activities and endless sunsets. Freedom Homes will offer a collection of ranch plans with 2nd floor options and two-story plans as well. Standard features will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops throughout, RevWood flooring, gas fireplaces, crown molding and much more. Freedom Homes thoughtfully designed plans focus on todays family lifestyles, smart-home technology, superior craftsmanship and quality.Nearby Attractions: Lake Norman, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Uptown Charlotte, Charlotte Premium Outlets, Birkdale and more.