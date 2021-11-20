Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom home in Denver. Gorgeous finishes throughout this home. Dark hardwood flooring upon entry in living room and eating area. A dream kitchen to cook and entertain in. Beautiful stainless steel appliances with cooktop and wall ovens, granite countertops and bright white cabinets. Both bedrooms are spacious and extra office/den as well. Enjoy your morning coffee on your screened porch. Take a tour today!
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $369,900
