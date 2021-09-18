2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $385,000

FANTASTIC opportunity to move into New Construction NOW. Sought after 55+ active community at Lake Norman. This home has been appointed w over $50K in upgrades including wide plank hardwood floors throughout home, deluxe master bath, updated cabinetry, 9Ft rolling glass exterior rear door, front & rear covered porches, plus a fully fenced yard w upgraded landscaping package & irrigation. Beautiful open floor plan with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen features large island w enough seating for 4 people, granite, tons of storage & counter space, gas range & pantry. Private primary suite w walk-in tile surround shower, separate water closet & large WIC. Whole house network system. Enjoy upcoming fall afternoons on your covered porches. Energy efficient radiant barrier sheathing in attic. Everything is set up & ready for the new owner. All builder warranties will transfer. HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS DUE 8/9 by 2:00pm.