Live like you are on vacation in this amazing 55+ community. You enter into the tiled, screened front porch with a ceiling fan to keep you cool. The big open living area boasts a vualted ceiling, fireplace, dining area with tray ceiling, & lots of natural light! To the right the sunroom has a tray ceiling, a ceiling fan, and lots of windows. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, white cabinets w/pullout drawers on lowers, under cabinet lights, granite counters, textured backsplash, electric cooktop, stainless wall oven & microwave, solar tubes, can lights & pantry. The primary suite has plenty of space for large furniture, double tray ceiling w/ceiling fan, walk in closet, double sinks with plenty of storage under, zero entry tiled walk in shower w/a bench. Second floor offers huge walk in storage. Other home features include EVP flooring that has been carried into the BR's/sunroom on the main, epoxy garagee floor, multiple solar tubes, laundry cabinets, & brick front.