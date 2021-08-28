 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $425,000

This beautiful spacious home is ready for entertaining family and friends, with a neighborhood that offer endless amenities and activities to keep you having fun all year long! Beautiful large private owner's suite. Your guest can enjoy the privacy of a second bed and full bath. Also offers an abundance of natural light. Come home and open the sliding doors and take in the fresh air in the large open living area! Wonderful fenced in backyard with a beautiful patio to meet all of your entertaining needs in the great outdoors! You will love all the amenities this community has to offer, including membership at Freedom Boat Club! THIS HOME IS WAITING FOR YOU!!

