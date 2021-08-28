This beautiful spacious home is ready for entertaining family and friends, with a neighborhood that offer endless amenities and activities to keep you having fun all year long! Beautiful large private owner's suite. Your guest can enjoy the privacy of a second bed and full bath. Also offers an abundance of natural light. Come home and open the sliding doors and take in the fresh air in the large open living area! Wonderful fenced in backyard with a beautiful patio to meet all of your entertaining needs in the great outdoors! You will love all the amenities this community has to offer, including membership at Freedom Boat Club! THIS HOME IS WAITING FOR YOU!!
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are investigating a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
- Updated
A woman drowned Sunday while swimming at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
Instead of getting his team out to practice to prepare for their first game of the season, Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant was in his…
The North Carolina Apple Festival once again will fill Main Street with merriment Sept. 3-6 to celebrate the Hendersonville apple harvest. Hel…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
During his time in the ring, fighting in both tournaments and championship bouts, Jaiden Noblezada has earned a nickname thanks to one particu…
- Updated
While much of the nation pushes toward resuming normal operations, local healthcare leaders are joining together to make a plea: This pandemic…
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 5-10. For more information regarding specific plots of…