2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $425,000

Skip building and move right in to this 2BR, 2B, plus office flex space residence that has been well cared for and is move in ready. Make yourself comfortable and enjoy the open-concept Laurel plan with crown molding, well thought out colors and finishes that has an amazing use of function and space. A well appointed kitchen anchors the main living area and includes stainless steel gas appliances, refrigerator, granite countertops, breakfast bar, tile backsplash, pantry and under cabinet lighting. Open the sliding glass door between the spacious great room and screened in Lanai to create a fabulous indoor/outdoor social space fantastic for entertaining. Watch nature in the beautifully landscaped and fenced rear yard. A serene master suite completes this home with walk-in closet and shower plus a dual sink vanity in the bath. Low maintenance luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas. Trilogy Membership includes the Freedom Boat Club on Lake Norman plus award winning amenities