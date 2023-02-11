Trilogy Lake Norman is a 55+ community near Lake Norman. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath is the Independence Plan from Shea homes. Large, open floor plan offers ample space for entertaining. This home offers a built in Murphy bed in the guest room which will convey, pergo floors, granite countertops, built in cabinets in laundry room, a covered patio, hampton maple cabinets, tie backsplash in kitchen and lots of custom wood upgrades. This home is a MUST SEE.
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $445,000
