2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $469,000

Priced below recent appraisal! 55 and older community near Lake Norman, Trilogy Lake Norman has spectacular amenities. This home was previously a model home, Never lived in. Walking trails throughout the community. Open floor plan waiting for your decoration. Neutral colors, covered patio could easily be screened in. Extra large island in the kitchen with breakfast bar for min 4 people.

