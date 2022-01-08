2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $475,000

Stunning like new one story ranch home situated just west of Lake Norman within Trilogy subdivision. Home boasts an open layout, gorgeous updates & upgrades, an abundance of natural light & custom window treatments! Eat in kitchen w/ island seating, stainless appliances, plenty of recently painted soft close cabinets & drawers, under cabinet lighting & dining/breakfast area w/ access to screened in sunroom. Open family room, hall bath, & separate laundry room with custom shelving and garage entry. Master suite includes walk in closet by design, double vanity, walk in shower, and private water closet. Secondary bedroom, and office with double glass doors. Additional features include 2 car garage, covered front entry, back grilling patio, fenced yard & pergola. Trilogy is a 55+ active community with resort like amenities.