Trilogy Lake Norman Luxury Resort 55 Plus Community. A Beautiful Mature Lot With A Private Flat Backyard, Backing Up To The Natural Common Area With Added Privacy, Great For Watching Wildlife. This Home Features 10 Ft. Ceilings, 8ft. Doors, Warm Engineered Hardwood Floors Thru Home, Kitchen With Soft Close Drawers, Gas Stove, Undercounter Lighting, Granite Countertops, Large Island w/Breakfast Bar, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer will Convey. Spacious Master, Covered Front Porch and Beautiful Private Screened Back Porch. Extended 4ft. Car Garage. Irrigation, If You Are Looking To Move Fast, This Adorable Home Will Be For You. Great Location, Walk To Club House And Enjoy The Award Winning Amenities, Freedom Boat Club On Lake Norman Is Included In Your Dues.
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $475,000
