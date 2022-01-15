2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $475,111

Meticulously cared for 2 BR, 2bath plus study/3rd bedroom residence with a just completed all season room to enjoy nature. This open concept plan features a well equipped kitchen with SS appliances, light cabinets, gas range, granite countertops and large island, which overlooks the dining area and spacious great room. Flex room includes French doors and custom built in cabinetry plus desk space that converts in to a "murphy bed" giving a third bedroom option. Primary suite includes a luxury bath with tiled shower, dual vanity sink w/granite counters, and large walk-in-closet. Custom upgrades include: decorator lighting & window treatments, Hunter Douglas Silhouette blinds throughout, water softener, kitchen instant hot water & reverse osmosis water faucet, finished garage w/hanging storage rack, HVAC air scrubber and filtration upgrade, irrigation system, landscaping w/evening accent lighting. Trilogy Membership includes Freedom Boat Club on Lake Norman plus award winning amenities