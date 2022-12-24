2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $499,000

This impeccable 2BR, 2B home with 2 car garage is located in the highly sought after 55+ community of Trilogy Lake Norman! The home's desirable open-concept "Glory" floorplan is extremely welcoming! Large kitchen with oversized island, granite counter tops and stainless steel gas appliances is the heart of main living area. Upgraded custom cabinets, soft close drawer slides/hinges, tile backsplash, lighting and crown molding along with color selections/finishes were all chosen with a decorator's eye! Relax in the screened porch looking out to the patio and beautifully landscaped fenced backyard. A light and airy primary bedroom suite is the perfect oasis with a dual sink vanity, tiled shower and roomy walk-in closet! Trilogy Lake Norman is close to the lake and boasts some of the best amenities for a well balanced active adult living in the area! This gated community with its impressive Twin Mills Club provides an exciting lifestyle including a membership to the Freedom Boat Club!