You will love this contemporary round house on a large lake lot, open the front door to a large open area with a hot tub in the center with rock flooring, water fountain, garden features and rock fireplace with wood stove. Can you say "Fun" with so much entertaining possibilities. Also on main is the kitchen with granite counter tops, dining area, pantry, laundry room closet, a large bathroom with tub, and office The dual steps lead to upstairs bedrooms with adjoining bath room with beautiful tiled shower. Back deck from main house has beautiful lake view. Notice the detached 2 car garage with frog with its own entrance with stairs that lead to new flooring in living area/kitchen (no stove) The bathroom has shower, and spacious bedroom over garage. Don't forget the tiki bar on a covered deck on back of garage with 1/2 bath. Seller has replaced some new boards on dock but there still may be some they missed that are weak or loose.
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $499,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Mooresville student was injured this afternoon when he made contact with electric power lines that were downed by recent storms.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an economic incentive agreement to Battle Copacking, Inc. for the const…
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…
The picture of what a winter storm did to Iredell County is clearer after 24 hours, according to Fire Services & Emergency Management Dire…
Amber Uresti said she and her 6- and 3-year-old daughters had gone inside the restaurant before her husband, who was tasked with getting the cake.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Richard Coleman has thrown his hat into the ring for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners race and hopes his conservative views on govern…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person they think is responsible for the theft of catalytic converters around the Mooresville area.
- Updated
As North Carolina hits another record-high positive test rate, Gov. Roy Cooper offers an update on COVID-19 in the state, as well as on recent…