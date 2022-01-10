2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $499,000

You will love this contemporary round house on a large lake lot, open the front door to a large open area with a hot tub in the center with rock flooring, water fountain, garden features and rock fireplace with wood stove. Can you say "Fun" with so much entertaining possibilities. Also on main is the kitchen with granite counter tops, dining area, pantry, laundry room closet, a large bathroom with tub, and office The dual steps lead to upstairs bedrooms with adjoining bath room with beautiful tiled shower. Back deck from main house has beautiful lake view. Notice the detached 2 car garage with frog with its own entrance with stairs that lead to new flooring in living area/kitchen (no stove) The bathroom has shower, and spacious bedroom over garage. Don't forget the tiki bar on a covered deck on back of garage with 1/2 bath. Seller has replaced some new boards on dock but there still may be some they missed that are weak or loose.