2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $499,900

The Trilogy community is a highly sought after 55+ development that caters to active residents. Premium common area view lot. Barely lived in this split 2BR, 2B home with a 2 Car Garage is practically new with decorator colors and finishes. Make yourself comfortable and enjoy the open-concept Glory floorplan that has an amazing use of function and space. A well-appointed kitchen anchors the main living area and includes stainless steel gas appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, beautiful off white cabinetry, custom lighting, and a screened porch that looks out to the beautifully landscaped and fenced rear yard. A serene master suite completes this home with dual sink vanity, tile floor in the bath with a generous walk-in closet and tiled shower. Low maintenance LVP and tile floors throughout the home. Trilogy Membership (purchased separately) includes Freedom Boat Club on Lake Norman plus award winning amenities.

