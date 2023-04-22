All brick home with a stone accent on the front elevation. You can enjoy the natural beauty of this house along with tons of natural light provided by the custom casement windows throughout the home. Located in The Springs at Westport neighborhood, this home features two owner suites on separate ends of the house. The main owners suite has vaulted ceilings and a large bathroom with double vanity, huge closet with organization system, and a zero-entry shower with tile walls and floor. The great room features vaulted ceilings, site finished hardwoods that carry over into the kitchen, skylights, and a stone-faced vented gas fireplace. The kitchen is very detailed and functional. Convection oven, gas cook top, large island, granite counter tops and an abundance of cabinetry make this kitchen a dream to work in. One of the many details is Custom molding in every room. There is a large, covered deck off the side of the home. Also, tankless water heater, fence in rear, extra tall crawl space