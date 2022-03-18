55+ Home Main Level Living Spacious Great Room Large Kitchen with Island Den/Office , Loft with Unfinished Storage Front Porch Large Primary Bedroomwith Walk-In Closet Covered Patio Optional Sunroom with Covered Patio Options , Optional Expanded Loft Optional Rolling Wall at Dining Room Optional Fireplace at Great Room or Covered Patio Optional Attic Storage Optional 3rdBedroom with 3rd Bathroom at Loft
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $518,000
A 49-year-old Statesville woman died and three others, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 77 near Exit 35 Saturday afternoon.
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each dire…
Lake Norman Medical Group, Internal Medicine Mooresville welcomes Benjamin Kunesh, M.D. He joins Drs. Aubrey Calhoun, Stephen Ferguson and Joh…
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of…
The house hunt is ongoing, but Mitch Johnson believes he’s already found a good home in South Iredell High School and the greater Troutman community.
After a two year hiatus, the annual "A Journey in Images" photo exhibit is returning to the Mooresville Public Library from May 7 through Aug. 31.
Greensboro pastor, restaurant owner held without bail over missed court dates connected to unpaid loans
A bench warrant was issued for Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knotts on Feb. 18 after he did not show up for a Jan. 3 court date — the latest in a string of missed court dates — over unpaid debts, including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has accrued more than $10,000 in interest, according to court records.