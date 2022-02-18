 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $525,000

2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $525,000

2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $525,000

RARE Gorgeous completely remodeled Lake Norman Waterfront Unit with Assigned BOAT SLIP. Only 24 townhomes in this Private Exclusive WF community! Two large bedrooms & 2.5 updated baths. All newly appointed appliances to remain. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, TV’s and sound system are negotiable. Stunning Lake & Sunset Views from Living Area & Main Bedroom. Enjoy beautiful views from Sliding Glass Doors leading to huge spacious covered porch! Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. New windows, doors, and flooring! Owner made many improvements. Move in ready. Excellent location, close to shopping/restaurants. Enjoy walking to your own Deep-Water Boat Slip and relaxing by the pool. Bask in the Sandy Beach area for sun and swimming or launching your paddleboards. 1 year old SEER 18 HVAC system.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9

  • Updated

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Health and Fitness

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

  • Updated

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics