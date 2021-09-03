2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $525,000

You will be drawn to this contemporary round house on a large lake lot, open the front door to a large open area. A hot tub in the center with rock flooring, water fountain, garden features and rock fireplace with wood stove is an eye catcher. Can you say "Fun" with so much entertaining possibilities. Also on main is the kitchen with granite counter tops, dining area, pantry, laundry room closet, a large bathroom with tub, and office The dual steps lead to upstairs bedrooms with adjoining bath room with beautiful tiled shower. Back deck from main house has beautiful lake view. Notice the 2 car garage with a studio apartment overhead, apartment has own entrance with stairs that lead to new flooring, with living area, kitchen (no stove), laundry room (down stairs in garage), bathroom, and bedroom. Don't forget the tiki bar on a covered deck on back of garage with 1/2 bath. Seller has replaced some new boards on dock but there still may be some they missed that are weak or loose.