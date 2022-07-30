2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $560,000

Open concept plan is perfect for entertaining. Premium walk to the club location, beautifully landscaped wooded view lot backs to a natural common area which adds privacy and is great for watching nature. Master suite includes bay window addition and ensuite bath with dual sink vanity, tiled walk in shower and custom closet. Study/office flex space with French doors, 10ft. Ceilings, 8ft. doors, kitchen features light upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, tile back splash, under cabinet lighting, SS apps. & large island w/breakfast bar. Built in cabinetry (roll out shelving) in dining area for expanded serving & additional storage. Wood floors in main living areas, primary BR and tile baths for easy maintenance, great room connects to a light filled sunroom which flows to the covered screened patio creating a spectacular indoor/outdoor living space. Extended garage adds additional storage. Trilogy Membership includes the Freedom Boat Club on Lake Norman and award winning amenities