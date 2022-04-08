 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $562,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $562,000

55+ Home Main Level Living Spacious Great Room Large Kitchen with Island Den/Office , Loft with Unfinished Storage Front Porch Large Primary Bedroomwith Walk-In Closet Covered Patio Optional Sunroom with Covered Patio Options , Optional Expanded Loft Optional Rolling Wall at Dining Room Optional Fireplace at Great Room or Covered Patio Optional Attic Storage Optional 3rdBedroom with 3rd Bathroom at Loft

