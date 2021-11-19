2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $600,000

Open concept plan perfect for entertaining. Premium location backs to a natural common green space for added privacy. Master suite includes bay window addition and ensuite bath with dual sink vanity, walk in custom closet and tiled shower. Study/office space w/doors adds flexibility & privacy, 10ft. Ceilings, 8ft. doors, kitchen features white craftsman style cabinetry, granite counter tops, farm sink, tile back splash, 5 burner gas cooktop, wall oven, microwave and large island breakfast bar. Wood and tile flooring for easy maintenance (no carpet), great room connects to a light filled sunroom which flows to the covered screened patio creating a spectacular indoor/outdoor living space. Beautifully landscaped, the extended paver patio with seating wall views a natural area great for observing nature. 4 ft. garage extension plus built in cabinetry adds additional storage. Home sold furnished. Trilogy Membership includes Freedom Boat Club on Lake Norman plus award winning amenities.