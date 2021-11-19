Open concept plan perfect for entertaining. Premium location backs to a natural common green space for added privacy. Master suite includes bay window addition and ensuite bath with dual sink vanity, walk in custom closet and tiled shower. Study/office space w/doors adds flexibility & privacy, 10ft. Ceilings, 8ft. doors, kitchen features white craftsman style cabinetry, granite counter tops, farm sink, tile back splash, 5 burner gas cooktop, wall oven, microwave and large island breakfast bar. Wood and tile flooring for easy maintenance (no carpet), great room connects to a light filled sunroom which flows to the covered screened patio creating a spectacular indoor/outdoor living space. Beautifully landscaped, the extended paver patio with seating wall views a natural area great for observing nature. 4 ft. garage extension plus built in cabinetry adds additional storage. Home sold furnished. Trilogy Membership includes Freedom Boat Club on Lake Norman plus award winning amenities.
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday in two 5-0 votes approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request and an amended…
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was captured on security camera footage c…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
One of the southeast’s largest car shows in 2021 took place in Mooresville on Saturday night at the Universal Technical Institute. With the co…
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
Four Mooresville residents were among those approved for North Carolina CPA licensure recently.