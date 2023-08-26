Move right into this beautiful home! Meticulously cared for residence with the perfect 3-season room to enjoy nature and the stunning, private backyard retreat even more. Beautiful landscape lighting. Extended outdoor seating area with a built-in bar calls for great entertainment. This open floor plan features a well-equipped kitchen with SS appliances, updated brass faucet and handles, elegant cabinets, gas range, granite countertops and large island, which overlooks the dining area and spacious great room. Master suite includes bay window addition and ensuite bath with dual sink vanity, walk in custom closet and tiled shower. Laundry room includes additional storage and wash sink. 10ft ceilings throughout the house. Haint blue ceilings in main living area and back patio - to give this home the extra Southern tradition. Walk up to the club to enjoy the on-site restaurant, gym, indoor/outdoor pool etc. This is a beautiful property on a premier lot - schedule a showing today!