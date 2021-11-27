Trilogy Lake Norman Luxury Resort 55 Plus Community. Cannot Build This For This Price-BALSAM RANCH FLOOR PLAN-WITH EXTENDED SUNROOM for Extra Entertaining Space. Beautiful Private Premium Lot Close To Club, Upgraded at Every Turn, 10 ft. Ceilings, Vinyl Plank Flooring for Easy Care, Motorized Blinds Through Home, Built in Wine Refrigerator, Chefs Gourmet Kitchen, Eat in Bar, High End Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Cabinets & Soft Close Drawers, Custom Backsplash & Center Island, Electric Cooktop, Wall Oven/Huge Island for Entertaining, Office/Study Area with Built-Ins, French Doors for Privacy, Spacious Guest Bedroom w/ Full Bath, Extra Flex Room- 3rd Bedroom with Built-In Storage and Barn Door, Large Master Suite, Custom Closets, Shower with Double Sinks and Vanity, Laundry Room with Utility Sink, Custom Cabinets, Garage with 4ft Extension, All Three Patios are Tiled, Fenced Backyard. A Entertainers Dream, Will Need to See in Person to Appreciate All the Detail. List of Furniture for Sale Upon Request.
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $770,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...
- Updated
The 77th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade is just around the corner.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 31-Nov. 8. For more information regarding specific plo…
The CDC is advising consumers to avoid purchasing certain onions due to a salmonella outbreak reported in 38 states and Puerto Rico.
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday in two 5-0 votes approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request and an amended…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
Eleven years ago, Kayla Wright competed for and won the title of Miss Statesville Carolina Princess.
- Updated
The new standard at Target could push other retailers to follow in its path. See what's behind the decision.
Hendersonville’s collection of holiday events, known as Home for the Holidays, returns this year with festivities starting the day after Thank…