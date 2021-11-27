 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $770,000

2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $770,000

2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $770,000

Trilogy Lake Norman Luxury Resort 55 Plus Community. Cannot Build This For This Price-BALSAM RANCH FLOOR PLAN-WITH EXTENDED SUNROOM for Extra Entertaining Space. Beautiful Private Premium Lot Close To Club, Upgraded at Every Turn, 10 ft. Ceilings, Vinyl Plank Flooring for Easy Care, Motorized Blinds Through Home, Built in Wine Refrigerator, Chefs Gourmet Kitchen, Eat in Bar, High End Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Cabinets & Soft Close Drawers, Custom Backsplash & Center Island, Electric Cooktop, Wall Oven/Huge Island for Entertaining, Office/Study Area with Built-Ins, French Doors for Privacy, Spacious Guest Bedroom w/ Full Bath, Extra Flex Room- 3rd Bedroom with Built-In Storage and Barn Door, Large Master Suite, Custom Closets, Shower with Double Sinks and Vanity, Laundry Room with Utility Sink, Custom Cabinets, Garage with 4ft Extension, All Three Patios are Tiled, Fenced Backyard. A Entertainers Dream, Will Need to See in Person to Appreciate All the Detail. List of Furniture for Sale Upon Request.

