Take advantage of this lake access property in a rapidly growing area! Nicely wooded lot with very partial views of the lake across the street. Short walk to the private lake access lot with their very own private boat ramp. The mobile home has no Title and can't find VIN. Seller putting value on the lot only. Cash only. The heat pump is labeled 2013 but singlewide itself needs some TLC. Appliances remain including ridge and clothes washer. It has been a rental and had a single occupant for the past 10 years. County cannot locate the original septic permit. Buy now and build your dream home later. Investor opportunity here too.
2 Bedroom Home in Denver - $90,000
