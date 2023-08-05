Gorgeous custom home in award winning commmunity with amenities galore!You'll fall in love with the curb appeal starting with the private corner lot,meticulously maintained landscaping,beautiful tiled front porch and leaded glass custom door.Office boasts french doors or convert to a third bedroom.Vercatile floorplan to accommodate your lifestyle needs.Spacious kitchen with over 11 ft island w/breakfast bar & second 7.5 ft center island, expansive counter space, custom cabinetry w/soft close doors and drawers.Great Room features floor to ceiling, stone, gas log fireplace.Ease of entertaining with dining area or slide open the rolling wall of glass to the sunny screened porch w/roller shades.Side courtyard w/outdoor kitchen w/tile countertop.Primary bedroom features a wall of windows overlooking the landscaped common open space.3 car garage painted and features epoxy flooring,extra tandem space for workshop or golf cart.Freedom boat club membership included.Resort living at its finest!