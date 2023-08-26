Why wait to build when you have this move-in ready home waiting for you. It feat. a unique open floorplan with double islands, elegant cabinets, rechargeable under cabinet lighting, SS appliances, 36-inch electric range, tile backsplash, luxury engineered hardwood flooring, spacious primary bedroom suite with large walk-in custom closet, dual vanities & luxurious walk-in shower. Plantation shutters throughout & several custom drapes. Smart space/Laundry incl granite counter tops, wash sink and cabinets with desk space. Oversized 2-car garage incl space for a golf cart. Beautiful covered front porch and large side patio. Extra-long driveway for easy parking. Great opportunity to be in this highly desirable and welcoming resort style living community. As a member you have access to the on-site restaurant, wine room, game room/entertainment lounge etc. This is a stunning property on an oversized premier lot incl. beautiful landscape lighting. This is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.