 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,400

2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,400

Wonderful 2BR town home available NOW in Huntersville! Each bedroom has private full bath! Pergo flooring on main level. Private parking pad. Patio. Storage closet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular